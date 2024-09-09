Telangana: Sixteenth Finance Commission begins at Praja Bhavan

Hyderabad: The 16th Finance Commission commenced its consultations on Monday at Praja Bhavan, Begumpet.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Arvind Panagariya, with members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Dr Manoj Panda, and Soumya Kanti Ghosh in attendance.

Union Secretary Ritvik Pandey, along with representatives from various municipal corporations, municipalities, and Gram Panchayats, also participated in the discussions.

The commission will continue its meetings on Monday and Tuesday, according to official sources.