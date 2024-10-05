Telangana State Medical Council Office Inaugurated at Kothi, DARE Leaders Applaud Efforts

In a significant milestone for Telangana’s medical community, the Telangana State Medical Council office was officially inaugurated today at Kothi. This new establishment is expected to enhance the council’s operational capabilities and contribute to the state’s medical governance.

During the ceremony, Dr. Atif Ismail and Dr. Hammad Osama, representatives of the Doctors Alliance for Reform and Excellence (DARE), congratulated Dr. Mahesh Kumar, the council president, and his dedicated team. They lauded their tireless efforts in strengthening the healthcare framework of Telangana, emphasizing the role this new office will play in supporting the medical community and improving patient care.

Dr. Mahesh Kumar expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reiterated the council’s commitment to advancing healthcare services, ensuring ethical practices, and supporting the medical professionals of Telangana.

This office inauguration marks a key development in the state’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and administration. The council’s work will be greatly supported by this new, well-equipped office in Kothi, which stands as a symbol of progress and commitment to the medical fraternity.