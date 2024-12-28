Telangana Teacher Aspirants Shocked by Far-Off Exam Centre Allotments for TET 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET 2024) aspirants are expressing disappointment and frustration over the allocation of far-off exam centres, forcing some candidates to travel over 200 km to attend the exam.

The test is scheduled to take place from January 2 to 20, 2024, across multiple locations in the state.

A 24-year-old woman from Rajanna Sircilla district has been allotted an exam centre at JB Institute of Engineering & Technology, Moinabad Mandal, Ranga Reddy district , approximately 210 km away from her residence.

The situation is especially challenging for women aspirants, who face safety issues while traveling long distances early in the morning. For example, candidates appearing for the 9 am paper-I session must be present at their centres by 7:30 am, necessitating travel starting as early as 4 am.

Unmet Preferences and Aspirants’ Grievances

Despite selecting nearby areas as their preferred exam centres during registration, many candidates were shocked to discover far-off allocations when they downloaded their hall tickets. Aspirants have expressed concerns about:

Safety and accessibility: Long travel times and lack of nearby accommodation options.

Long travel times and lack of nearby accommodation options. Unfair allotment: Preferences ignored, leading to unnecessary hardships.

Attempts to reach the School Education Department for clarification have so far been unsuccessful.

Exam Details

Total Registrations: 2,75,773 candidates Paper-I: 94,335 candidates (Eligibility to teach Classes I to V) Paper-II: 1,81,438 candidates (Eligibility to teach Classes VI to VIII)

2,75,773 candidates Timings: Paper-I: 9 am to 11:30 am Paper-II: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Reporting Time: Morning Session: 7:30 am Afternoon Session: 12:30 pm (Includes biometric verification)



The long travel distances not only add to the stress of examination preparation but also raise logistical challenges, especially for candidates in rural areas. Aspirants are calling for immediate action to address these issues, including reallocating exam centres closer to their residences or providing alternative solutions.

