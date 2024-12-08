Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao Slams Congress Over ‘Telangana Thalli’ Statue Modification

In a fiery address on Sunday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) expressed his strong disapproval of the Congress government’s decision to modify the iconic ‘Telangana Thalli’ Statue Modification. He described the move as “foolish” and a direct attack on Telangana’s identity, sparking a significant political debate in the state.

Speaking at a BRS Legislature Party meeting held at his residence in Erravalli, Siddipet district, KCR didn’t hold back his criticism of the Congress-led government headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He lambasted the decision to alter the design of the ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue, which holds deep cultural and emotional significance for the people of Telangana.

“This modification is an attack on Telangana’s identity,” KCR said, emphasizing the lack of understanding the Congress government has about the state’s movement and history. He questioned the rationale behind such changes, rhetorically asking if altering a culturally significant symbol is the duty of a government.

The modified statue is set to be unveiled at the state Secretariat, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from various political factions and citizens alike.

BRS Prepares for Legislative Session

During the meeting, KCR instructed BRS legislators to raise critical issues in both houses of the state legislature. The session is scheduled to begin on December 9, and KCR urged his party members to:

Highlight failures of the Congress government:

This includes the non-implementation of poll promises. Address farmer issues: KCR emphasized the need to bring attention to the ongoing agricultural crisis and unmet commitments to farmers.

Fight against land acquisition excesses:

The BRS plans to question the Congress government’s actions involving alleged forced land acquisitions in Kodangal, the Chief Minister’s constituency, particularly affecting tribals, Dalits, and other marginalized communities. Counter false allegations and arrests: The party intends to challenge what it perceives as illegal arrests of its members and the filing of false cases against them.

K.T. Rama Rao Speaks Out

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) echoed KCR’s sentiments while addressing the media after the meeting. He criticized the Congress government for its “anti-people policies” and vowed that the BRS would hold it accountable in the legislature.

KTR highlighted the party’s intention to organize a massive public meeting in February to mobilize people against the Congress government’s measures. Additionally, he announced plans for a membership drive and the formation of various committees after February, signaling the party’s preparation for future electoral battles.

The Unveiling of the Modified Statue

The unveiling of the modified ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue is scheduled to take place on Monday as part of the celebrations marking one year of the Congress government. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar personally extended an invitation to KCR for the event. However, KCR’s critical stance casts doubt on his participation.

The Congress government defends the changes, stating they reflect modern Telangana while preserving its rich heritage. However, the decision has ignited widespread public debate, with many questioning whether the modification is necessary or justified.

The Legacy of Telangana Thalli

The ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue symbolizes the spirit, culture, and aspirations of the people of Telangana. It was originally conceived during the Telangana movement, which culminated in the formation of the state in 2014 under KCR’s leadership. The statue has since become a cultural icon, representing the struggles and sacrifices made for statehood.

BRS’s Strategy Moving Forward

KCR’s address and the subsequent meeting mark the beginning of an aggressive strategy by the BRS to regain political momentum. The party is gearing up to challenge the Congress government on multiple fronts:

Organizing grassroots movements and public meetings.

Building narratives around key issues like farmers’ rights, tribal welfare, and economic challenges.

Launching a membership drive to strengthen the party’s base.

Raising public awareness about the alleged failures of the Congress administration.

Public Reaction and Political Implications

The modification of the ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue has stirred strong emotions among citizens. While some support the Congress government’s effort to modernize the statue, others view it as unnecessary tampering with a cherished symbol. This controversy provides the BRS with a platform to rally its base and potentially gain support from those disillusioned by the Congress government.

Conclusion

The debate over the ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue’s modification is a reflection of the larger political battle in Telangana. KCR’s strong response underscores the cultural and emotional significance of the statue while positioning the BRS as a defender of Telangana’s heritage. As the state gears up for the legislative session and public meetings, the coming weeks will be crucial in shaping the political narrative