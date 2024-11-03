Telangana to Ensure Adequate Electricity Production, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced plans to ensure that Telangana meets its electricity needs without shortages. He revealed that a new energy policy would be introduced, followed by a discussion in the state assembly.

Vikramarka highlighted that by the year 2034-35, the state is projected to have a demand for 31,809 megawatts of electricity. To meet this demand, he stated that plans are underway to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity through non-conventional energy sources aimed at green energy production.

Additionally, he confirmed that the Yadadri Power Plant is set to be fully integrated into the grid by March 2025. This integration is expected to significantly enhance the state’s energy production capabilities and support its growing electricity requirements.

The Deputy CM emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions and the importance of transitioning towards greener energy sources to secure the future energy needs of Telangana.