Telangana

Telangana to Ensure Adequate Electricity Production, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced plans to ensure that Telangana meets its electricity needs without shortages. He revealed that a new energy policy would be introduced, followed by a discussion in the state assembly.

Fouzia Farhana3 November 2024 - 17:44
Telangana to Ensure Adequate Electricity Production, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
Telangana to Ensure Adequate Electricity Production, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced plans to ensure that Telangana meets its electricity needs without shortages. He revealed that a new energy policy would be introduced, followed by a discussion in the state assembly.

Vikramarka highlighted that by the year 2034-35, the state is projected to have a demand for 31,809 megawatts of electricity. To meet this demand, he stated that plans are underway to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity through non-conventional energy sources aimed at green energy production.

Additionally, he confirmed that the Yadadri Power Plant is set to be fully integrated into the grid by March 2025. This integration is expected to significantly enhance the state’s energy production capabilities and support its growing electricity requirements.

The Deputy CM emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions and the importance of transitioning towards greener energy sources to secure the future energy needs of Telangana.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana3 November 2024 - 17:44

Related Articles

123 11 Telangana Sepaktakraw Association Holds Uncontested Elections

Telangana Sepaktakraw Association Holds Uncontested Elections

3 November 2024 - 19:53
BRS MLA Harish Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Misleading Telangana and the Nation

BRS MLA Harish Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Misleading Telangana and the Nation

3 November 2024 - 19:52
CM Revanth Reddy Hits Back at PM Modi, Highlights Telangana Government's Achievements

CM Revanth Reddy Hits Back at PM Modi, Highlights Telangana Government’s Achievements

3 November 2024 - 19:40
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends Marriage of Former AICC Secretary in Kerala

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends Marriage of Former AICC Secretary in Kerala

3 November 2024 - 19:21
Back to top button