Telangana to Phase Out 15-Year-Old Vehicles by 2025: New Scrappage Policy on the Way

Hyderabad: In a bold move to curb pollution and improve road safety, the Telangana government is gearing up to ban overage vehicles across Hyderabad and other districts starting January 1, 2025. This initiative is part of a larger vehicle scrappage policy designed to phase out aging vehicles that are 15 years or older, a significant step towards promoting cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

According to the new regulations, vehicles that fall under the “overage” category must be scrapped if they fail to meet specific criteria. Owners found operating such vehicles on the road beyond the deadline will face stringent penalties. The move comes in response to concerns over rising pollution levels and road safety risks posed by older vehicles.

However, there’s a silver lining for those with overage vehicles. Vehicles that pass the government’s fitness test may be granted an extension of 3 to 5 years, but only upon payment of a “green tax.” This exemption will allow compliant vehicles to continue plying the roads for a limited period, providing some relief to their owners. Government vehicles, however, are not entitled to this extension, with over 10,000 public sector vehicles set to be retired under the policy.

A report from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) reveals the sheer scale of the operation. Telangana currently has 17 lakh overage motorcycles, 3.5 lakh cars, 1 lakh goods vehicles, and around 20,000 auto rickshaws that may need to be scrapped. The draft of this sweeping vehicle scrappage policy has already been submitted to the state government for approval.