Telangana Tops Financial Management Index, KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for False Narratives

Hyderabad: In a vindication of the BRS government’s economic prowess, Telangana has topped the financial management index for Indian states from 2014-15 to 2022-23.

With an outstanding second place ranking in both debt management and resources management, this achievement is a clear reflection of the Telangana government’s fiscal discipline under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.In its latest edition, the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW) declared that Telangana is ranked second with an index value of 0.595 among general category States.

Odisha was ranked first with an index value of 0.669. Similarly, Telangana is also ranked second in resource management index with a score of 0.813 among general category States. Goa is ranked first with 0.97 index value. The higher index value indicates better performance of the State in managing its debt and revenue.

Sharing the report on X, BRS working President KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress and BJP, accusing them of spreading false narratives about Telangana’s financial health. “This shuts down the fake propaganda of the Congress party claiming the State is bankrupt! It is the Congress leadership that is intellectually bankrupt.

This achievement is a testament to the effective governance of the BRS party in its 10-year rule, showcasing ability to manage the State’s finances efficiently,” he declared.Rama Rao went on to attack the Congress, over declining State revenue even as the Congress leaders’ wealth is increasing exponentially. He stated that while Telangana’s growth ran at bullet speed for 10 years under BRS regime, the incompetent and corrupt governance of the Congress is a curse for the State.

He stated that the Congress’ claims are nothing more than a desperate attempt to cover up their own administrative failures.He ridiculed the State government for destroying the State economy and sending teams on study tours to other States to improve it.

He called out the ill-conceived policies of the Congress, for pushing the State into an abyss. “Even if the Congress conducts a thousand studies on Telangana’s economy, they will be of no use, as long as the Congress leaders continue to prioritise personal income over the State’s revenue,” he remarked.