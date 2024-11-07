Telangana Tops National Lok Adalat 2024: Record-Breaking Case Settlements and Victim Compensation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the number one position in National Lok Adalat case settlements, with a record-breaking number of cases resolved across multiple categories. The state also led in providing compensation to victims, further strengthening its commitment to delivering speedy justice and free legal services to its citizens.

Telangana Leads in National Lok Adalat 2024 Case Settlements

In the Second and Third National Lok Adalats, Telangana stood out for its exceptional performance, settling an impressive 99.90% of the cases. These cases ranged from motor accident claims, cheque bounce disputes, labour disputes, and family-related matters, including matrimonial issues (excluding divorce cases).

Despite its smaller size, Telangana’s success in achieving such high settlement rates has drawn attention and praise from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The state’s efforts are particularly notable as it is ahead of larger states in both case settlements and the disbursement of compensation to victims.

Key Achievements in Telangana’s Legal Services

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the High Court for Telangana, and Hon’ble Justice Sujoy Paul, Executive Chairman of TSLSA, the authority has expanded its reach to provide free legal assistance to marginalized groups such as women, children, persons with disabilities, and victims of caste-based violence.

These initiatives are part of a broader effort to ensure justice accessibility and address the legal needs of all citizens, particularly those in rural areas, who often struggle to access judicial services.

National Lok Adalat: A Platform for Quick Justice

National Lok Adalats are held four times a year across the country, offering an opportunity to resolve pre-litigation and pending cases without the burden of long legal battles. By providing a platform for amicable settlement, the Lok Adalat system serves as a cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional court proceedings.

In Telangana, this initiative has been instrumental in reducing the backlog of cases and offering timely resolutions for disputes involving traffic challans, bank recoveries, labour-related issues, and consumer disputes.

How to Access Free Legal Aid in Telangana

Residents of Telangana can avail themselves of free legal assistance through several channels, including:

Mandal Legal Services Committees District Legal Services Authorities High Court Legal Services Committee State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA)

For assistance, citizens can contact:

Toll-Free Number : 15100

: 15100 Phone Number : 040 – 23446723

: 040 – 23446723 Email: [email protected]

National Legal Services Day 2024: Promoting Justice for All

On 9th November 2024, Telangana will observe National Legal Services Day, a reminder of the importance of accessible justice for every citizen. The state continues to lead efforts in improving legal aid delivery and increasing awareness about Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms like Lok Adalats.

The Road Ahead for Lok Adalats

With continued support from judicial officers, legal services advocates, and the public, Telangana aims for 100% case settlement in future National Lok Adalats, further solidifying its role as a leader in providing free legal aid and creating a justice system that is inclusive and efficient.