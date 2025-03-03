Telangana Tunnel Rescue: Robots Under Consideration for 10th Day Operation

Hyderabad: The rescue operation at the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district entered its 10th day on Monday, with authorities exploring the possibility of using robots to assist in locating the eight trapped workers.

Rescue Teams Continue Efforts Despite Setbacks

Multiple rescue teams from various state and central agencies, including the Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, Singareni Mines Rescue, Fire Services, HYDRAA, South Central Railway plasma cutters, and Rat Miners, are working tirelessly to remove silt, water, and debris from the accident site. The location of the trapped workers has been identified by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) through Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).

However, the teams continue to face significant challenges, including water seepage, hindering progress in the rescue operation. The lack of a functional conveyor belt further delayed the process. Technical teams have been working on repairing the belt, which is expected to be operational by Monday evening, offering hope that the operation will gain momentum.

Exploring Robotic Assistance to Speed Up the Operation

On Sunday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the site to review the progress of the rescue operation. He suggested the use of robots to help trace the trapped workers, ensuring no further loss of life.

“Eight missing persons have not yet been traced. Experts have not concluded whether they are alive or dead,” stated Chief Minister Reddy, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He further noted that the rescue teams had not yet determined the exact location of the workers but had tentatively identified areas where they might be.

Trapped Workers and Their Background

The tragic incident occurred on February 22 when a portion of the tunnel roof collapsed at the 14th km point, trapping eight workers and injuring two others. The workers, employed by Jaiprakash Associates, were part of the tunnel project. The trapped workers include Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh from Jammu & Kashmir, Gurpreet Singh from Punjab, and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahau from Jharkhand. Of the eight, two are engineers, two are machine operators, and the remaining four are laborers.

Chief Minister Assures Support to the Families

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his commitment to providing assistance to the families of the trapped workers, most of whom had come from other states. “Helping these families is our responsibility, and we must come together to console them during this difficult time,” he said.

The authorities continue to work diligently in the hope that the trapped workers can be located and safely rescued.