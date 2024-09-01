Telangana: Two Cars Washed Away in Kodad, One Person Dead

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall over the past two days, several areas in Kodad town of Suryapet district have experienced severe flooding.

Water accumulated extensively on the road from Kodad to Huzurnagar, leading to two cars and a motorcycle being swept away.

One person traveling in a car, identified as N. Ravi, was killed. Police and local residents have rescued passengers from several vehicles.

Floodwaters have entered homes in Kodad, Gandhi Nagar, Azad Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar Colony, and Sriranga Puram Colony.

Electricity supply has been disrupted in several villages. Suryapet District Collector inspected the low-lying areas of Kodad and ordered evacuations from affected houses.

The Collector is personally monitoring the flood-affected regions and has advised the public to call the toll-free number for assistance, with 38 calls received so far.