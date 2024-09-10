Telangana: Water Released from Nagarjunasagar Project

Hyderabad: The Nagarjunasagar Project in Telangana has been actively releasing water as part of its operations. Currently, the project is experiencing a water inflow of 220,544 cubic feet per second from upstream areas.

In response to this inflow, the project has released a total of 138,433 cubic feet per second of water through its 12 gates. The project’s full reservoir level is 590 feet, while the current water level stands at 589 feet.

The release of water is aimed at managing the reservoir levels and ensuring optimal electricity generation from the project.