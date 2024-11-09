Telangana: What Happens If You Don’t Pay Your SSC Exam Fee on Time? Every Student Must Know These Key Details

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, has announced the important dates for the remittance of examination fees for the SSC, OSSC, and Vocational Public Examinations scheduled for March 2025. All Headmasters and Principals of schools are required to submit the examination fees online through Cyber Treasury, along with a list of candidates, to ensure smooth processing of the fees.

If you don’t pay your SSC exam fee on time in Telangana, you’ll face significant consequences, including late fee charges and the possibility of not being allowed to appear for the exams. The initial deadline for fee submission is 25th November 2024, and if missed, you’ll be required to pay a late fee: Rs. 50 after 2nd December, Rs. 200 after 16th December, and Rs. 500 after 23rd December.

Important Deadlines for Exam Fee Payment

The deadlines for submitting the examination fee for regular, private, and failed candidates are as follows:

Without Late Fee : Submission of Printed Nominal Rolls : 18-11-2024 Remittance of Fee by the Headmasters to DGE : 20-11-2024 Last date for payment : 25-11-2024

: With Late Fee of Rs.50 : Submission of Printed Nominal Rolls : 02-12-2024 Remittance of Fee by the Headmasters to DGE : 04-12-2024 Last date for payment : 06-12-2024

: With Late Fee of Rs.200 : Submission of Printed Nominal Rolls : 13-12-2024 Remittance of Fee by the Headmasters to DGE : 16-12-2024 Last date for payment : 17-12-2024

: With Late Fee of Rs.500 : Submission of Printed Nominal Rolls : 21-12-2024 Remittance of Fee by the Headmasters to DGE : 23-12-2024 Last date for payment : 28-12-2024

:

Note: If any of the above dates fall on public holidays, the next working day will be considered the deadline for payment.

Instructions for Candidates and Headmasters

Examination Fee Structure: Regular candidates : Rs. 125/- (for all subjects)

: Rs. 125/- (for all subjects) For candidates with fewer than 3 subjects : Rs. 110/-

: Rs. 110/- Vocational candidates: Additional Rs. 60/- along with regular fees. Fee Exemption for SC/ST and BC Students: Candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes are exempted from examination fees, provided they meet the criteria based on parental income (urban: Rs. 24,000/- per annum; rural: Rs. 20,000/- or landholding not exceeding 2.5 acres wet / 5 acres dry land). Online Application Submission: Headmasters and Principals must submit online applications of candidates and Nominal Rolls through the official website www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

of candidates and through the official website www.bse.telangana.gov.in. Login details for the online submission will be provided to the Headmasters for data entry. Data Accuracy: Headmasters are advised to ensure accurate data entry and confirm all details are correct before final submission. Awareness Campaign: Candidates and school officials are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, fee payment procedures, and further instructions.

Key Dates to Remember:

: 06-12-2024 (Rs. 50/-) | 17-12-2024 (Rs. 200/-) | 28-12-2024 (Rs. 500/-) Official Website for Details: www.bse.telangana.gov.in

This is a critical update for all SSC, OSSC, and Vocational candidates in Telangana, as timely payment of examination fees is essential to appear for the March 2025 exams. Headmasters are urged to follow the guidelines and complete the necessary formalities before the deadlines to avoid late fees and ensure smooth processing of candidates’ details.