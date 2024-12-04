Telangana’s Real Estate Recovery Sparks Surge in Registration Revenues

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved substantial growth in revenue generation through property registrations. According to official figures, additional revenue of ₹32.96 crore was recorded in November this year compared to the same month last year. While ₹1,127.79 crore was generated in November 2023, this year’s total reached ₹1,160.75 crore through the registration of 1,19,317 documents. This marks a 13.38% increase in the number of documents registered and a 2.92% rise in revenue compared to the previous year.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy Plans Massive 30,000-Acre Land Acquisition for ‘Future City’

Growth Across Regions

Officials from the State Stamps and Registration Department highlighted positive growth in revenue, especially in the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) region, where revenue grew by ₹21.09 crore this month alone. In non-HMDA areas, revenue reached ₹202.78 crore. The data indicates that registrations related to houses and residential complexes contributed more significantly to the growth compared to commercial complexes.

Real Estate Recovery in Telangana

The increase in registration revenue comes after a challenging period for Telangana’s real estate market. Following the demolition drives in Hyderabad earlier this year, the real estate sector experienced a slowdown for several months. However, recent months have shown a strong recovery, with property sales gaining momentum.

Notably, this surge in revenue marks a significant milestone under the Congress-led government in Telangana, which came to power earlier this year. Officials believe that confidence in the real estate market is gradually returning, supported by improved governance and streamlined registration processes.

Future Prospects

Real estate analysts predict further growth in the sector, with an expected rise in demand for residential properties due to urbanization and infrastructure development in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. The government’s focus on simplifying property registration and providing incentives for homebuyers has also played a role in reviving the market.

The latest figures demonstrate that Telangana is once again emerging as a dynamic hub for real estate, with both residential and commercial sectors contributing to the state’s economic growth.