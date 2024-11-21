Telangana’s Strong Push for Operational Control Over Nagarjuna Sagar Project: Key Highlights Ahead of KRMB Meeting

The Telangana government is preparing a robust case to reclaim operational control of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) at the upcoming 19th board meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on December 3. This issue remains a significant point of contention between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP), with Telangana asserting its rightful control to ensure fair water resource management and effective operations.

Background: Telangana’s Stand on NSP Control

Telangana has consistently demanded operational control over NSP, especially since AP continues to oversee the Srisailam project. Telangana insists that a balanced approach requires each state to manage one major project, allowing equitable distribution and management of water resources.

Despite directives from the Union Home Secretary to maintain the status quo on joint projects like Srisailam and NSP, Telangana alleges that this has not been effectively implemented.

Key Concerns Raised by Telangana

Control Over NSP Outlets

AP has maintained control over key outlets of the NSP dam since November 29, 2013, despite Telangana bearing the costs of upkeep and repairs. This includes repairs to the 13 crest gates located on the AP side of the dam. Telangana has raised concerns about AP’s hindrances to routine maintenance, which jeopardizes the smooth functioning of the project. Telemetry Systems for Transparent Monitoring

Telangana is advocating for the installation of advanced telemetry systems at critical outlets, including those used by AP for water drawals from the Srisailam project, NSP dam, and Prakasam Barrage. First Phase Issues : The initial telemetry installations failed to provide accurate readings, creating discrepancies in water usage data.

: The initial telemetry installations failed to provide accurate readings, creating discrepancies in water usage data. Second Phase Proposal: The KRMB has proposed installing nine additional telemetry systems, but funding remains a challenge. Telangana emphasizes the urgency of these installations to ensure transparent and efficient water management. Maintenance and Repairs

Telangana continues to face operational hurdles, as AP’s control over key outlets hampers maintenance efforts. Despite these challenges, Telangana has borne the financial burden of maintaining the dam, including the crest gates on AP’s side, further fueling its demand for operational control.

Relocation of KRMB Headquarters: A Pending Issue

The relocation of the KRMB headquarters has also been a topic of debate. Previously proposed to be shifted to Visakhapatnam, the plan was abandoned with the change in government in AP. The new government has expressed interest in housing the KRMB office in Amaravati. Meanwhile, the KRMB continues to operate from Jala Soudha in Hyderabad, Telangana, but a decision on the permanent headquarters remains pending.

Implications for Water Sharing and Future Discussions

The confrontation between Telangana and AP over water-sharing issues stems from ineffective monitoring and disputes over operational control. Telangana argues that ensuring its control over NSP will lead to:

Equitable Water Distribution : Transparent allocation of water resources between the riparian states.

: Transparent allocation of water resources between the riparian states. Efficient Maintenance : Better management of upkeep and repairs for the NSP infrastructure.

: Better management of upkeep and repairs for the NSP infrastructure. Improved Accountability: Installation of telemetry systems to track water drawals accurately.

Key Expectations From the 19th KRMB Meeting

The upcoming KRMB meeting on December 3 is expected to address several critical issues, including:

Restoration of operational control of NSP to Telangana. Installation of telemetry systems and securing funding for the second phase. Discussions on relocating the KRMB headquarters and finalizing its permanent location. Ensuring compliance with directives to maintain the status quo on joint project operations.

Conclusion: Telangana’s Push for Fair Resource Management

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project holds strategic importance for Telangana, not only as a water resource but also as a symbol of equitable sharing between the two states. Telangana’s demand for operational control reflects its commitment to efficient and transparent water management.

The upcoming KRMB meeting will be pivotal in resolving these issues and fostering cooperation between Telangana and AP. As Telangana strengthens its case, it remains to be seen whether the state can secure its rightful control over NSP and ensure fair water distribution for its people.