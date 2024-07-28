Telangana’s Tania Identified Among Three Victims of Delhi Coaching Centre Flood

Mancherial: Tania Soni, a 21-year-old civil services aspirant from Mancherial district in Telangana, has been identified as one of the three victims who drowned in a flooded basement of a building housing an IAS coaching centre in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sources revealed that Tania, the daughter of Vijay Kumar, a manager at the SRP-I underground mine in Srirampur, met a tragic end when rainwater flooded the basement. Vijay Kumar hails from Bihar.

Tania had joined the coaching centre a year ago with the aspiration of becoming an IAS officer. Her parents, who were in Nagpur for her college admission, rushed to New Delhi upon hearing the news to bring her body back to Mancherial.

Her body was retrieved during a rescue operation conducted by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and the fire department.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday when heavy rains caused the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Bada Bazar Marg to flood rapidly, filling up to 12 feet of water and trapping the aspirants inside. According to reports, the rapid flooding left no time for escape, leading to the unfortunate demise of the three aspirants.