TELETASK Home Automation Unveils Its India Office

Hyderabad: TELETASK, a pioneer in home automation solutions since 1984, has officially launched its India office and product experience center at Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

This significant milestone highlights TELETASK’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge home automation technologies and exceptional customer experiences.

For over four decades, TELETASK has been at the forefront of engineering robust home automation products that seamlessly integrate into both residential and commercial properties. With intuitive control systems for lighting, HVAC, motorized curtains and blinds, power sockets, audio, security, and access control, TELETASK is transforming living spaces into smart environments. Its solutions are designed to adapt effortlessly to new constructions as well as renovation projects.

India has experienced tremendous growth in infrastructure over the past 20 years, and TELETASK recognized this potential early on by establishing its presence in the country in 2004. Under the leadership of CEO Mr. Kalyanaraman and Director Mr. Venkat Mahalingam, TELETASK India has successfully executed numerous prestigious projects in residential complexes, commercial spaces, office buildings, and high-rise apartments for notable clients, including celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

Currently represented in 12 major cities across India, TELETASK plans to expand its footprint to 25 locations within the next year. The new office in Banjara Hills will serve as a central hub for operations and a state-of-the-art product experience center, allowing customers to engage with the latest innovations.

Additionally, this facility will provide extensive training for technical engineers to meet the growing demands of the field, reinforcing TELETASK’s commitment to excellence in home automation solutions.