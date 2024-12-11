Tension Erupts Outside Vikarabad Tribal Welfare Girls’ Hostel

Vikarabad: A tense situation unfolded outside the Tribal Welfare Girls’ Hostel in Vikarabad after several students fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. Concerned parents gathered outside the hostel, demanding to meet their children and understand the situation.

The police, however, restricted entry into the hostel, citing security and safety measures. This led to heated arguments between the parents and the authorities, with parents expressing frustration over the lack of communication and transparency. Some parents alleged negligence on the part of the hostel administration, further fueling the tensions.

In an effort to control the situation, the police locked the school premises, prompting criticism from the gathered parents. “We have every right to check on our children’s well-being,” one parent protested, calling for accountability from the hostel management.

Simultaneously, a health camp was set up by medical personnel to provide immediate treatment to the affected students. Preliminary reports suggest that several students experienced severe discomfort, and they are being monitored closely by healthcare staff.

Authorities have assured that an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and ensure measures are taken to prevent such occurrences in the future. The parents, however, remain concerned, urging for swift action and better safety protocols within the hostel facilities.