Texas Review Hosts Hyderabad’s Largest World Education Fair with 75+ Global Universities

Hyderabad: Texas Review, a prominent overseas education consultancy, recently organized Hyderabad’s largest World Education Fair at Marigold Hotel, Begumpet, bringing together over 75 universities from around the globe.

This event drew over 1,000 students eager to explore international study opportunities, connecting directly with university representatives from top study destinations, including the USA, UK, Germany, France, Canada, and others.

Highlights of the World Education Fair:

Global University Presence: The fair featured esteemed institutions such as Rochester Institute of Technology, Illinois Tech University, Rutgers University, and the University of Arizona. Campus France India, a branch of the French Embassy, also participated to assist students interested in studying in France, underscoring the strengthening educational ties between India and France.

Diverse Program Options: The event offered insights into a broad range of disciplines, including Engineering, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Medical, and Finance. Both STEM and non-STEM program options were showcased, catering to students with varied academic backgrounds and aspirations.

Comprehensive Support for Students: Texas Review provided attendees with access to industry leaders and university experts who offered advice on scholarship opportunities, course selection, part-time job options, career planning, and financial aid. The event aimed to empower students with a seamless and well-informed transition to studying abroad.

No Fees and No Qualification Barriers: By offering free entry and expert counseling, the World Education Fair aimed to make overseas education accessible to all students, regardless of academic qualifications, allowing them to discover universities that matched their profiles.

Post-Landing Support: Beyond admissions, Texas Review also provided guidance on post-landing services, including accommodation, cultural adaptation, and networking support for a smooth transition.





About Texas Review

Founded in 2013, Texas Review has grown to operate 28 centers in 16 cities across India, offering services in test preparation, study abroad counseling, and immigration assistance.

The consultancy specializes in exams like IELTS, SAT, GRE, and GMAT, boasting a 95% visa success rate and having supported over 100,000 students in their study abroad journeys. Texas Review’s World Education Fair continues to bridge the gap between aspiring students and global educational opportunities.