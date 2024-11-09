Learning a lot from youngsters taking part in KBC Jr: Amitabh

Mumbai: Saluting the calibre of youngsters taking part in KBC junior segment of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan said he is learning a lot from them.

“I am late but in complete amazement of the caliber of the contestants that I am encountering at KBC Jr ” he said in a post on his blog on Saturday.

Sony entertainment Television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. ‘The young ones are no longer young .. they are mature, intelligent beyond imagination and the quality of their confidence and knowledge is simply astonishing’ he said.

Amitabh Bachchan admire these contestants and said that “Be it GK, be it Literature, be it mythology, be it the Space .. pick any subject and they have a smile on their faces of ” I know this “, look’.

KBC contestants are very smart and he gain knowledge from them. “It is a learning not just for the game designers, but for me in particular I gain so much from them .. and feel there is so much to still gather for my life and living” he said.

‘Blessed I be from the association that takes me each morning to them and the anticipation of a brilliant encounter’, he concluded the post.