Sonu Nigam’s Studio Session Goes Viral Ahead of ‘Vanvaas’ Release

Mumbai: A new video of legendary playback singer Sonu Nigam from the recording session of his song ‘Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se’ from the upcoming movie ‘Vanvaas’ has surfaced on social media.

The video shows the singer jamming with the composer and fellow artistes inside the studio. The video showcases Nigam’s emotive performance recording studio, where his soulful voice beautifully complements the song’s nostalgic tone.

The song, which is set to hit the airwaves on November 11, promises to be a romantic anthem that will tug at the heartstrings of the audience.

Meanwhile, ‘Vanvaas’, which stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma tells the story of exploration of family, honour, and sacrifices. The teaser of the film was recently unveiled by the makers. It then shows Nana’s character in Varanasi as the holy city gets drenched in festive colour.

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s performances in the film redefine familial bond, bringing raw emotion and intensity to the screen as per the teaser. Each dialogue cuts to the heart, adding a fresh narrative to family loyalty and the sacrifices made in the name of love and duty.

Anil Sharma, who returned to the fold in 2023 with his blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’ is known to tell the stories in an old school way but packaged in a new format.

‘Gadar 2’, which starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh, collected Rs. 686 crores worldwide, out of which a huge chunk of its collections came from India where it collected Rs. 525.7 crore. The film breathed new life into the career of Sunny Deol, who will be next seen in ‘Lahore 1947’.

‘Vanvaas’ is produced, directed, and written by Anil Sharma, and is set for a worldwide release under Zee Studios on December 20, 2024.