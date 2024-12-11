TGSPDCL Announces Power Outage in Key Hyderabad Areas

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has announced a scheduled power outage in select areas under the Falaknuma Subdivision. The outage is necessary for maintenance work being carried out by the lines wing, including the shutdown of the 33 KV Falaknuma Substation.

Details of the Outage:

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Reason: Maintenance work and 33 KV substation shutdown

Affected Feeders and Areas:

Falaknuma UGC Feeder: Chashma, Gulab Shah Masjid, Vattepally, Parada Gate, Miskeen Hotel, Al-Madina Hotel

Chashma, Gulab Shah Masjid, Vattepally, Parada Gate, Miskeen Hotel, Al-Madina Hotel Farooq Nagar Feeder: Falaknuma, Farooq Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Gafooriya Masjid, Nagul Banda

Falaknuma, Farooq Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Gafooriya Masjid, Nagul Banda Vattepally Feeder: Vattepally, Mustafa Nagar, Nice Hotel, Guntal Shah Dargah, Mohammediya Colony

Vattepally, Mustafa Nagar, Nice Hotel, Guntal Shah Dargah, Mohammediya Colony Aliyabad Feeder: Aliyabad, Shamsheergunj

Aliyabad, Shamsheergunj Guntal Shah Dargah Feeder: Guntal Shah Dargah, Habeeb Nagar, Roshan Colony, Handicap Colony

Guntal Shah Dargah, Habeeb Nagar, Roshan Colony, Handicap Colony Fatima Nagar Feeder: Fatima Nagar, Handicap Colony

Important Advisory:

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions to avoid any inconvenience during the outage.

Note:

TGSPDCL apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to the power disruption and appreciates the cooperation of the public. For further information or to report issues, residents are encouraged to contact their nearest subdivision office.