Telangana Introduces New Rule: Teachers’ Photos to Be Displayed in Government Schools

Hyderabad: In an effort to curb the issue of proxy teachers, the School Education Department has directed all government schools under its jurisdiction to display photographs of teachers within the school premises. This initiative aims to address the ongoing issue of absenteeism and ensure that teachers are physically present in the schools.

Also Read: Delhi Assembly Elections: AIMIM Fields Riot-Accused Tahir Hussain From Mustafabad

Director’s Directive:

E.V. Narsimha Reddy, the Director of School Education, recently issued an official directive requiring the display of teachers’ photographs in prominent areas within the premises of all government schools, including local body schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), model schools, and Tribal Girls Residential Schools (TGRIOS). This order mandates that the photographs of the teaching staff be displayed immediately across these institutions to enhance accountability and transparency.



The directive also requires school principals to allocate spaces where these photographs can be updated regularly, especially in cases of teacher transfers or retirements.

Instructions to District Educational Officers:

District Educational Officers (DEOs) and ex-officio District Project Officers have been instructed to convey these guidelines to all government, local bodies, KGBVs, and model schools within their respective districts. DEOs have been asked to ensure that the District Coordinators, MEOs (Mandals Educational Officers), MNOs (Mandals Non-Official Officers), and Complex Headmasters are tasked with monitoring the implementation of these orders.

Addressing proxy teachers and absenteeism:

This initiative is part of the state’s broader strategy to address teacher absenteeism and the problem of proxy teachers, which has plagued government schools across India. The Ministry of Education had recently issued guidelines to all states, urging them to display teachers’ photographs in school premises as a measure to reduce proxy teaching and absenteeism.

At a recent conference of Chief Secretaries organized by the Ministry, this issue was identified as one of the key priorities. Reports have surfaced from districts like Khammam, where senior teachers reportedly paid up to 10,000 rupees to hire proxy teachers, especially in remote villages.

Teacher Unions and Concerns:

Additionally, there have been allegations from teacher union leaders that some teachers, despite not being granted official leave, have been absent from school. This situation has contributed to the challenge of ensuring the presence of qualified teachers in classrooms.

The new policy is expected to help identify instances of absenteeism and reduce the practice of proxy teaching, improving accountability among teachers and ensuring better educational standards for students.

Impact on Students and Education Quality:

The display of teachers’ photographs will not only increase transparency but will also allow students and parents to identify if a teacher is absent, thus holding educators accountable. This step is expected to contribute significantly to the improvement of the teaching-learning process in government schools, ensuring that students receive the education they deserve.

By taking this step, the state government is aiming to strengthen the integrity of the education system and enhance student outcomes by addressing longstanding issues of absenteeism and proxy teaching.