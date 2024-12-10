Delhi Assembly Elections: AIMIM Fields Riot-Accused Tahir Hussain From Mustafabad

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), under the leadership of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, has made a bold move by nominating Tahir Hussain as its candidate for the Mustafabad Assembly constituency in the upcoming Delhi elections. Hussain, a former Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor, was previously associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

AIMIM’s Announcement

Owaisi shared the announcement through a post on the social media platform X, stating:

Tahir Hussain, a former MCD councillor, has officially joined the AIMIM and will represent the party as its candidate from the Mustafabad Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections. Announcing the decision, Asaduddin Owaisi stated that Hussain, along with his family members and supporters, met him earlier in the day and formally became part of the AIMIM.

The Controversy Surrounding Tahir Hussain

Background of the Case:

Tahir Hussain was implicated in the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which claimed 53 lives and left over 700 people injured. His suspected role in the violence drew widespread attention and became a subject of intense public and legal examination.

Legal Relief:

On December 5, the Delhi High Court overturned an FIR filed against Tahir Hussain in relation to the 2020 riots.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that a previous FIR, filed on February 24, 2020, had already covered the same incident.

The court ruled that the chargesheet submitted under the dismissed FIR would now be incorporated as a supplementary chargesheet to the original case.

Political Implications

AIMIM’s Strategy:

Hussain’s nomination is seen as a calculated move to strengthen AIMIM’s presence in Mustafabad, a constituency with a substantial minority population.

Challenge for AAP:

The Delhi Assembly elections are critical for the Aam Aadmi Party, which seeks a third consecutive term after its landslide victory in 2020, where it won 62 of the 70 seats. AIMIM’s entry could alter the political dynamics in Mustafabad, traditionally an AAP stronghold.

Reactions and Criticism

Critics’ Concerns:

Many have questioned AIMIM’s decision to field a candidate linked to a controversial case, arguing it could polarize voters and undermine public trust in the political process.

Supporters’ Defense:

AIMIM supporters highlight the High Court’s decision as a validation of Hussain’s eligibility, suggesting it strengthens his credibility as a candidate.

The Road Ahead

Mustafabad is expected to witness an intense electoral battle, with AAP fighting to retain its dominance and AIMIM aiming to carve out a foothold. As the campaign unfolds, the focus will remain on how Hussain’s nomination influences voter sentiment and the broader political narrative.