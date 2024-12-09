U.S. New Immigration Agenda Includes Ending Birthright Citizenship!

Washington: In a significant announcement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he plans to implement sweeping changes after taking office on January 20, including the termination of birthright citizenship.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump confirmed that he intends to fulfill several key promises made during his election campaign, including the deportation of all undocumented immigrants and the revocation of birthright citizenship.

When asked whether he plans to deport undocumented individuals during his first four years in office, Trump responded, “It will have to be done.” He emphasized that the U.S. will end the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship, saying, “If we can do it through administrative action, we’ll do it very quickly.”

Trump has long criticized the practice of granting automatic U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil, even if their parents are not citizens or are in the country illegally. During his campaign, he repeatedly called for changes to the law, arguing that the U.S. is the only country where children born to non-citizens automatically gain citizenship. He had told rally crowds, “The U.S. is the only country where a person can come, have a child, and that child automatically becomes a U.S. citizen.”

According to the current U.S. Constitution, any child born on US soil, regardless of the immigration status of their parents, is granted U.S. citizenship.

In the interview, Trump also mentioned that he would work to extend the tax cuts enacted during his first term. However, he stated that he would not attempt to impose a ban on abortion pills, though he remains committed to deporting millions of undocumented immigrants as a top priority.

Additionally, Trump promised to issue pardons to those involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attack on his first day in office, stating, “Many of these people have been treated unfairly and have faced harsh treatment in jail.”

Trump’s plans to end birthright citizenship have sparked controversy, with critics arguing that such a move would require a constitutional amendment. However, Trump’s administration is expected to pursue executive actions and legal measures to advance this policy.