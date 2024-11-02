TGSRTC arranges Spl buses for devotees visiting Shaivite Shrines during Kartika month

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director, V C Sajjanar, announced that special buses are being arranged to facilitate devotees visiting prominent Shaivite shrines during the holy month of Kartika.

He noted that TGSRTC is operating special buses from Hyderabad to major pilgrimage sites, including Srisailam, Vemulawada, Dharmapuri, Keesaragutta, and other popular temples.

During a virtual high-level review meeting held on Saturday from the Hyderabad Bus Bhavan, Sajjanar assessed TGSRTC’s performance in handling Kartika month travel, Sabarimala operations, and the Mahalakshmi free bus scheme for women, among other initiatives, a statement said.

Sajjanar instructed officials to ensure seamless operations for Kartika month and Sabarimala pilgrimage, stressing the importance of efficient management to prevent inconvenience to devotees.

He noted that Sundays and Mondays typically see higher footfall to Shaivite shrines, and advised making additional buses available accordingly.

He also announced a special bus package to Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu for Kartika Poornami on November 15. Additionally, dedicated buses will operate every Monday to Pancharamala in Andhra Pradesh.

Advance reservations for these special buses can be made on the TGSRTC website at tgsrtcbus.in. For further details, travelers can contact the RTC call center at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

Sajjanar also revealed a reduction in rental fares for RTC buses. Palle Velugu bus fares have been reduced by Rs 11 per kilometer, Express by Rs 7, Deluxe by Rs 8, Super Luxury by Rs 6, and Rajdhani by Rs 7. He encouraged booking RTC buses for Sabarimala pilgrimages and auspicious occasions (Shubhamuhurthas) for a safe journey.

The high-level review meeting was attended virtually by TGSRTC’s Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Dr. Ravinder, Executive Directors Munisekhar and Vinod Kumar, Finance Advisor Vijayapushpa, and HVOs Sridevi, Sridhar, Venkanna, Sudha Parimala, Vijayabhaskar, Srinivasa Rao, along with RMs, Deputy RMs, and DMs.