TGSRTC denies baseless allegations on Automatic Fare Collection System implementation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has refuted allegations regarding the implementation of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS).

In a statement on Sunday, TGSRTC clarified that the system is being implemented with board approval based on recommendations from a high-level committee.

TGSRTC began implementing AFCS in 2022 to enhance passenger services with digital payments through UPI, debit and credit cards, smart cards, mobile tickets, and mobile bus passes. This system provides real-time information, improving service according to passenger demand.

A tender notice for digital ticketing was issued on November 2, 2022. Six companies participated, but the tender was cancelled on July 3, 2023, due to the need for comprehensive service management and the availability of central government funds. Another tender was issued on January 11, 2024, but was cancelled again on February 29, 2024, as no company could meet all the required services.

A high-level committee was appointed to expedite the implementation of AFCS. After extensive evaluation, Chalo Mobility was selected for their expertise in QR-based mobile ticketing, smart cards, and other digital services. Chalo Mobility’s experience in providing similar services in multiple states and cities was a key factor in their selection.

Chalo Mobility has begun the process to implement AFCS, starting with a pilot project in select depots, expected to be fully operational within three months. Payments to the service provider will be based on the number of tickets issued, not the number of passengers.

TGSRTC emphasized the transparency of its tender process, including pre-bid meetings and online availability of tender documents. The organization dismissed claims of secret tenders as completely untrue.

TGSRTC reiterated that the AFCS implementation follows all rules and regulations, with decisions made solely by the board. The state government and the Ministry of Transport are not involved in the tender process.

For the past two and a half years, TGSRTC has implemented numerous programs to improve public transport, prioritizing passenger safety and comfort. The corporation attributed its success to transparent decision-making and condemned misinformation aimed at tarnishing its image.