TGSRTC to fill 3,000 vacancies soon: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will soon fill 3,000 vacancies, announced State Road Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating 33 new electric buses in Karimnagar, the Minister said the government is working towards clearing pending dues of TSRTC employees before the upcoming Dussehra festival.

He noted that over the past decade, the number of employees and buses in the TGSRTC has decreased significantly. However, the corporation, which faced financial difficulties in the past, is now independently purchasing new buses.

The Minister highlighted the decision to procure 2,500 new buses specifically for Hyderabad city to improve public transportation services. He further added that the government is committed to reducing the number of diesel-powered buses operating on the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road and gradually replacing them with eco-friendly electric buses.

He mentioned that TSRTC has signed an agreement with JBM Group for the procurement of electric buses, with plans to introduce electric buses across all districts, including Hyderabad. The Minister emphasised that revolutionary steps have been taken under the current government to develop the TGSRTC and ensure its sustainability in the long run.

Highlighting the achievements of the government, the minister said, “The state’s policies have been instrumental in promoting women’s empowerment and providing free travel to women.

So far, 92 crore women have availed of free travel in TSRTC buses, amounting to Rs 3,200 crore in subsidies provided by the government. This initiative is credited to the Congress party’s commitment to women’s welfare.”

Minister Prabhakar also reflected on the promises made during the previous assembly elections. He noted that the Congress party had pledged to implement free travel for women in TGSRTC buses if it came to power, a promise that was fulfilled when the party, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, assumed office.

He assured that the state government will continue to take all necessary measures to strengthen the TSRTC and enhance its services for the benefit of the people.