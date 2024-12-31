Hyderabad

Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society Rings in 2025 with Staff & Patients

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society, actively participated in the celebrations, highlighting the progress TSCS made over the year and the importance of the need for continued support to those living with these conditions.

Syed Mubashir31 December 2024 - 17:59
Hyderabad: Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) ushered in the New Year 2025 with an inspiring celebration, bringing together staff, patients, and their families for a day of joy, hope, and community togetherness. The event aimed to strengthen the bond among those affected with thalassemia along with the dedicated medical and support staff who work tirelessly for their well-being.

Dr. Agarwal shared words of encouragement and optimism, stressing the role of teamwork, compassion, and medical advancements in improving the quality of life for patients.

“This celebration is a reminder of the resilience of our patients and the unwavering commitment of our staff. As we step into 2025, we renew our dedication to providing the best care and support to those who need it most,” said Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal.

The event featured a series of activities including music, dance performances, and a festive meal, allowing patients and their families to experience a sense of normalcy and unity. The celebrations also served as a platform for raising awareness about thalassemia and sickle cell diseases, with the society continuing its mission to educate the public and advocate for better healthcare and research.

As the New Year begins, the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society remains committed to enhancing the lives of individuals affected by these blood disorders and ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve.

