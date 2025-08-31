Social Media

Marvel Villain Turns Indian Voter: Thanos Found in Malegaon Electoral List as Md Abdul Karim: Video

11,298 duplicate voters existed, and 13,456 voter records had incomplete addresses. The most shocking revelation was a voter ID card carrying the picture of Marvel’s fictional villain ‘Thanos.’

Former MLA Asif Sheikh Rasheed has alleged that 42,821 fake voters have been registered in the Malegaon Central Assembly constituency. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he presented documents and evidence, calling it a “blatant theft and betrayal of democracy.”

According to Rasheed, the names of several voters have been registered more than once. In particular, he claimed that three voter records of MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi’s son were found, along with duplicate voter records of his office secretary, corporators, and party workers.

The submitted data revealed that 6,220 voters were registered without addresses, 3,502 voters had tampered photos, 11,298 duplicate voters existed, and 13,456 voter records had incomplete addresses. The most shocking revelation was a voter ID card carrying the picture of Marvel’s fictional villain ‘Thanos.’

The former MLA demanded the formation of a mediation committee for an impartial investigation and submitted a 1,500-page complaint report.

These serious flaws can be clearly seen in a viral video on social media, which has raised questions about the transparency of the electoral process.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted on Instagram, sarcastically commenting: “A new voter has been unlocked for BJP.” He added that until now, politicians debated foreign voters from Pakistan and Bangladesh, but now “aliens” too have joined the Indian voter list — including one of the universe’s most powerful titans, Thanos.

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the BJP of manipulating voter rolls to influence results. Rahul Gandhi alleged widespread fake entries, incomplete addresses, and duplicate voters across constituencies. However, the Election Commission dismissed the charges as baseless and asked Congress either to apologise or file a sworn affidavit.

These explosive allegations have stirred up Malegaon’s political atmosphere, and all eyes are now on the Election Commission’s next move.

