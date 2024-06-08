The Founder of Ramoji Film City and ETV Network Ramoji Rao Passes Away at 87

Hyderabad: Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the illustrious head of the Telugu news and entertainment network ETV and the founder of Ramoji Film City, passed away at the age of 87 early Saturday morning in Hyderabad.

Rao, who had been undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4:50 am, according to ETV Telangana, a channel within the Ramoji Group. His mortal remains have been transported to his residence at the renowned Ramoji Film City.

Born on November 16, 1936, Ramoji Rao was a titan in the media and entertainment industry. He founded the Ramoji Group, which includes the famous Ramoji Film City, an integrated film production facility located in Hyderabad. Rao launched Eenadu, a leading Telugu language daily newspaper, in 1974. As a producer, he also supported 50 films and telefilms, significantly shaping the regional media landscape.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences, lauding Rao as a “titan of the media and entertainment sector.” In a post on X, she stated: “An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered a number of ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV news network, and Ramoji Film City. Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society. His contributions to this industry will be long remembered. My condolences to his family and well-wishers.”

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, who is set to take oath for the third time on Sunday, also acknowledged Rao’s visionary contributions to the media field. He expressed his sadness over Rao’s passing: “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening.

He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development…”

Ramoji Rao’s death marks the end of an era in the Indian media and entertainment industry, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.