The State Cabinet Approves Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 Project: A Major Step for Connectivity and Development Across Hyderabad

Introduction

In a groundbreaking decision, the State Cabinet on Saturday approved the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project. Estimated to cost a substantial ₹24,200 crore, this ambitious project spans 76.4 kilometers and aims to improve connectivity across Hyderabad through five major corridors. This Phase-2 expansion is a response to the growing transportation needs in Hyderabad, designed to provide seamless and efficient travel options for millions.

Led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Cabinet’s decision will enhance Hyderabad’s public transportation, drive urban development, and ease congestion. The approval includes a detailed project report (DPR) and plans to execute it through a public-private partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with the central government. This development reflects the state’s commitment to modernize its infrastructure and improve quality of life for its citizens.

Key Highlights of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2

The Five Major Corridors in Phase-2

Phase-2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail will add a total of 76.4 km, covering critical parts of the city. Here’s a breakdown of the corridors:

Nagole-Shamshabad : Connecting the eastern suburbs to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

: Connecting the eastern suburbs to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Raidurg-Kokapet : Serving the western IT hub, connecting dense areas with high footfall.

: Serving the western IT hub, connecting dense areas with high footfall. MGBS-Chandrayangutta : Providing a vital link between the old city and new areas.

: Providing a vital link between the old city and new areas. Miyapur-Patancheru : Targeting growing suburban populations.

: Targeting growing suburban populations. LB Nagar-Hayathnagar: Easing transport in the southeastern areas of the city.

Project Cost and Funding Approach

With an estimated cost of ₹24,200 crore, the project will follow a public-private partnership (PPP) model, ensuring efficiency in execution and operations. The decision to involve the central government reflects a collaborative approach to elevate Hyderabad’s public transport infrastructure.

Other Key Decisions by the Cabinet

Beyond the metro expansion, the State Cabinet made several other critical decisions that underline a robust infrastructure and welfare strategy. Let’s dive into these developments:

1. Employee Benefits and Welfare Initiatives

Pending DA Instalment Approved

The Cabinet approved one pending DA (Dearness Allowance) instalment for state employees and pensioners. Out of five pending instalments, this decision is expected to ease financial pressure on employees.

Resolving GO-Related Issues for Employees

Controversial GOs 317 and 46, issued by the previous BRS government, have created significant concerns among employees and the unemployed. The Cabinet aims to resolve these issues through a special resolution presented in the Legislative Assembly, offering a legal framework for resolution.

2. Diwali Gift: 3,500 Indiramma Houses in Every Constituency

To support the poor and homeless, the Cabinet approved the allocation of 3,500 Indiramma houses for each Assembly constituency as a Diwali gift. Allotment letters are set to be distributed on November 2, with transparency ensured through gram sabhas and ward sabhas.

Infrastructure Development: Focus on Roads and Connectivity

Massive Investment in Road Construction and Repair

The Cabinet approved an expansive ₹28,000 crore project for constructing new roads and repairing existing ones across the state. This initiative, to be executed in phases over four years, is vital for ensuring connectivity between rural areas, municipalities, and key state highways. The project will be conducted through the PPP model, supporting rural-urban linkages with robust infrastructure.

Desilting of Reservoirs

The Cabinet also initiated a pilot project for desilting reservoirs, starting with the Kadem project. This measure addresses the reduced water capacity resulting from silt build-up, ensuring better water resource management for the state.

Healthcare, Education, and Welfare Projects

1. Relocation of Osmania General Hospital

Recognizing the demand for improved healthcare infrastructure, the Cabinet approved relocating the Osmania General Hospital to the Police Grounds in Goshamahal. This 32-acre site is set to accommodate the hospital’s growing needs and cater to Hyderabad’s expanding population.

2. Establishment of Central Tribal University in Mulug

A crucial decision was the allocation of 211 acres in Mulug for establishing a Central Tribal University. This institution aims to provide quality education, research opportunities, and skill development for tribal communities.

3. Young India Sports University in Gachibowli Stadium

The Gachibowli Stadium is now earmarked for the Young India Sports University, promoting sports education and nurturing talent in various disciplines.

4. Caste Census

A caste census will be conducted across the state, scheduled to begin between November 4 and 5. Involving 80,000 enumerators, the census is expected to cover approximately 150 households per enumerator. This census will conclude by November 30 and aims to provide comprehensive data on various castes to better inform welfare policies.

Agricultural Sector Reforms

Grading System for Rice Mills

To address irregularities in paddy milling, the Cabinet introduced a grading system for rice mills. This will promote quality control by classifying mills based on their performance and banning defaulters. Compliance-focused mills will have permission to mill paddy stocks with security in the form of bank guarantees, ensuring streamlined processes in the sector.

Dismissed Speculation on Land Allotment to Nandamuri Balakrishna

Despite circulating rumors, the Cabinet clarified that it had not approved any land allotment to actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for establishing a film studio in Hyderabad. This clarification emphasizes the Cabinet’s focus on development projects rather than individual or private land deals.

What Phase-2 of Hyderabad Metro Means for the City

The approval of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 aligns with the city’s growth and urbanization goals. Here are the anticipated benefits of this project:

Reduced Traffic Congestion : The metro extension will ease road traffic, reduce congestion, and provide Hyderabad residents with a fast, reliable alternative.

: The metro extension will ease road traffic, reduce congestion, and provide Hyderabad residents with a fast, reliable alternative. Environmental Impact : A public transport alternative means fewer emissions, aligning with eco-friendly goals for a cleaner Hyderabad.

: A public transport alternative means fewer emissions, aligning with eco-friendly goals for a cleaner Hyderabad. Increased Job Opportunities : Construction and operational phases will create jobs, contributing to local economic growth.

: Construction and operational phases will create jobs, contributing to local economic growth. Enhanced Real Estate Value : Improved connectivity in suburban areas can boost real estate, creating a more balanced urban-rural interface.

: Improved connectivity in suburban areas can boost real estate, creating a more balanced urban-rural interface. Reduced Travel Time: Expanding the metro network shortens travel time, encouraging more people to use public transport.

Looking Forward: Transforming Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project is one of several initiatives that highlight the state’s commitment to creating a world-class urban landscape. Each Cabinet decision—from housing allocations to road expansions—plays a role in shaping Hyderabad’s infrastructure and quality of life. By integrating public transportation, fostering education, promoting healthcare, and supporting welfare projects, the State Cabinet is steering Hyderabad toward a future marked by sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Conclusion

With the State Cabinet’s approval, Hyderabad’s journey towards a well-connected, sustainable urban future takes a significant leap. As the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project unfolds, residents and businesses alike are set to benefit from enhanced mobility and greater economic opportunities. The upcoming years are poised to witness the city’s transformation into a bustling hub of modern infrastructure, improved living standards, and a truly connected Hyderabad.