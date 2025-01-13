Three Cases Filed Against BRS MLA for Disrupting Karimnagar Meeting

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, three separate cases have been filed against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA P. Kaushik Reddy following a ruckus during the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting in Karimnagar on Sunday, January 13.

The incident involved an altercation between Kaushik Reddy, the MLA from Huzurabad, and Jagitial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar, leading to chaos and police intervention.

Incident Overview: Disruption at DRC Meeting

The DRC meeting, which was attended by prominent leaders including Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, took an unexpected turn when a verbal spat broke out between Kaushik Reddy and Sanjay Kumar.

The altercation escalated when Kaushik Reddy rushed towards Sanjay during his speech and began questioning his political allegiance. Sanjay, who had switched loyalty from BRS to Congress after winning the 2023 Assembly elections, was targeted by Kaushik Reddy for this political shift.

The situation became tense when Kaushik Reddy attempted to snatch the microphone from Sanjay while the latter was speaking, resulting in a heated argument. The confrontation nearly led to physical violence, prompting officials to intervene.

Three Separate Cases Against BRS MLA

Following the disturbance, three separate cases were registered against Kaushik Reddy in Karimnagar’s One Town Police Station. The first case was filed based on a complaint by Sanjay Kumar’s Personal Assistant, who alleged that Kaushik Reddy had behaved aggressively towards Sanjay during the meeting.

The second case stemmed from a complaint by the Revenue Divisional Officer (DRO), who accused Kaushik Reddy of causing a commotion that disrupted the meeting’s proceedings.

The third case was filed by Sathu Mallesham, the chairman of Zilla Grandalaya Samastha, who claimed that Kaushik Reddy had acted rudely toward him during the event.

In response to the altercation, Kaushik Reddy was swiftly removed from the meeting by the police to prevent further escalation.

Political Fallout and Public Statements

The incident has sparked significant political reactions. Kaushik Reddy, in his statement to the media, demanded that Sanjay Kumar resign as MLA and contest a by-election, a call that has been met with resistance from Sanjay.

The Jagitial MLA responded by stating that he would consider resigning only if BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and all the other leaders who defected to BRS from other parties also resigned.

Kaushik Reddy, who had left the Congress party to join TRS (now BRS) in 2021, has been vocal about his political stance, and this altercation has further intensified tensions between various political factions in Telangana.