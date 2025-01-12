Telangana Competing with Global Cities, not with Amaravati: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy states that the state is focused on competing with global cities like New York and Tokyo, not Amaravati. He emphasizes cooperation for Telangana’s development and outlines key infrastructure proposals for the state’s growth.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a significant statement, emphasizing that Telangana is not in competition with Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, but with global cities like New York and Tokyo. He was speaking during the launch of the book ‘Unika’, authored by former Governor and senior BJP leader CH. Vidhyasagar Rao at a hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Telangana Aiming to Compete with Global Cities

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined Telangana’s ambitious plans to position itself among global cities. He stressed the importance of modern infrastructure development, particularly focusing on the need for approvals to expand the Metro Rail in Hyderabad. Reddy pointed out that Telangana had fallen to the ninth place in the national rankings and appealed for cooperation across party lines to expedite the state’s development. His plea extended to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay and BRS leader Vinod Rao, urging them to unite for Telangana’s growth.

Chief Minister’s Vision for Telangana’s Growth

Revanth Reddy shared his vision of transforming Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy, highlighting his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance in making Hyderabad a global city. He requested the Prime Minister to sanction key infrastructure projects, including a regional ring road and a regional ring rail, aimed at improving connectivity. He also stressed the need for a dry port, considering Telangana’s lack of a coastal region, and urged the Union Government to prioritize the completion of the Kazipet Railway Coach factory.

Collaboration with Vidhyasagar Rao for Telangana’s Development

The Chief Minister sought the support of Vidhyasagar Rao in addressing critical issues related to the submergence of land near Maharashtra and the use of Godavari water. Revanth Reddy emphasized that Rao’s experience would be crucial in addressing these challenges. Additionally, he expressed his intention to work with Vidhyasagar Rao for acquiring land near Thummadihatti for Telangana’s developmental initiatives.

Addressing Political Defections and Ideology in Politics

Revanth Reddy also commented on the increasing political defections in the state, attributing it to a lack of ideology in politics. He argued that political leaders were frequently changing parties in search of positions, which has contributed to the erosion of political principles. According to the Chief Minister, the revival of ideological student politics is crucial to counter this trend and strengthen the political fabric of the state.

Through his statements and future plans, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reinforced his commitment to transforming Telangana into a global hub and addressing the state’s long-standing issues through collaborative efforts.