Three Fraudsters of Khidmat Foundation Arrested for Eid Ul Azha Sacrificial Meat Scam

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Habib Nagar police have arrested three fraudsters from Khidmat Foundation who deceived thousands of Muslim individuals by promising them low-cost shares of sacrificial meat.

The fraudsters had collected Rs. 20 million from thousands of innocent people and fled just before Eid al-Adha. The scam came to light on Eid al-Adha when the promised sacrificial meat was not delivered to the buyers’ homes. When the victims attempted to contact the fraudsters, they found all their phones switched off.

The affected individuals lodged complaints at the police station, prompting the Habib Nagar police to register a case and start an investigation. Subsequently, the three fraudsters were arrested.

According to the details, the first accused, Mohammad Nasir, resides in Chandulal Baradari; the second accused, Mohammad Zafar Ahmed, and the third accused, Mohammad Ashfaq, both reside in Sun City Bandlaguda Jagir. The police confiscated Rs. 2.3 million, a laptop, and three cell phones from them.

Police reports indicate that Nisar Ahmed established the Khidmat Foundation. These fraudsters had gained public trust by providing social services for four years.

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, they set up counters in various areas, promising to sell shares of sacrificial meat at Rs. 2800 per share. After collecting the money, they absconded, leaving many people cheated and disappointed.