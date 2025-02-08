Three Israeli Hostages Released by Hamas Arrive in Israel

In a significant development, three Israeli hostages previously held by Hamas were released and transferred to Israel on Saturday. The hostages were handed over by Hamas to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency at the border, as confirmed by the IDF in an official statement.

Hostages Released After Being Captured During October 7 Attack

The three Israeli hostages were kidnapped during a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The individuals released include Ohad Ben Ami, 56, a dual Israeli-German citizen; Eli Sharabi, 52; and Or Levy, 34. The release marks the latest step in a broader ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Earlier in the day, three vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) arrived at the designated handover site in Deir al-Balah city, central Gaza, to facilitate the transfer of the hostages. The hostages were seen visibly frail and exhausted as they were handed over by Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, to the ICRC before crossing into Israel.

Details of the Hostage Exchange Agreement

This release is part of a larger hostage-prisoner swap, which is the fifth such exchange under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The agreement, which began on January 19, 2025, requires Hamas to release 33 hostages, while Israel has agreed to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

In return, Israel has started releasing 183 Palestinian prisoners, including individuals sentenced to life imprisonment and those arrested after the October 7 attack. The prisoners were transported by ICRC buses and arrived in Ramallah, where they were greeted by large crowds in a celebratory atmosphere.

Hostage Swap Continues Under Ceasefire Agreement

The ongoing ceasefire agreement’s first phase, which is set to last for 42 days, has allowed for the gradual release of hostages and prisoners. As the situation progresses, both parties are following the terms of the deal, with Israel releasing a significant number of Palestinian detainees in exchange for the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the violent assault in October 2023.

The hostage exchange is seen as a key development in the ongoing ceasefire process and a step towards de-escalation in the region, although tensions remain high.