Three Saudi Citizens Killed, Several Injured in Two Attacks at Riyadh Airport

Riyadh : Three Saudi citizens were killed and several people from different countries were injured in two separate attacks at King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Thursday.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia provided the information.

According to the authority, the injured sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. They were admitted to hospitals for immediate medical treatment.

According to the Saudi aviation authority, the first attack targeted the airport premises and infrastructure, while the second attack targeted an aircraft belonging to Saudi Airlines.

The authority stated that flight operations at the airport were temporarily suspended following the incident. However, measures have been initiated to restore normal air traffic as soon as possible.