Three Severely Injured as Congress Minister Sridhar Babu’s Convoy Hits Pedestrians

In a tragic incident, three individuals were seriously injured after a pilot vehicle from Congress Minister Sridhar Babu's convoy hit them near Gauraram village on the outskirts of Wargal mandal, Siddipet district. The convoy was en route to Hyderabad when the accident occurred.

Mohammed Yousuf3 October 2024
Among the injured is an 8-year-old boy who suffered fractures in both legs. Two others also sustained severe leg injuries in the accident. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.

