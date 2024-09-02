Thrilling Conclusion to 4th Table Tennis for Life: Telangana State Ranking Tournament

Hyderabad: The 4th Table Tennis for Life Telangana State Ranking Tournament, organized by Former Table Tennis Players under the auspices of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association, came to a spectacular close at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. Held from 30th August to 1st September 2024, the tournament showcased top talent across multiple categories, culminating in a series of intense final matches.

Women’s Finals:

In the highly anticipated Women’s Singles final, Satya Aspati from SGUTTA emerged victorious in a nail-biting seven-game match against Varuni Jaiswal of GSM, clinching the title 4-3 (9-11, 11-9, 16-14, 4-11, 11-8, 11-9). Both players had previously cruised through their respective semi-final matches, with Jaiswal defeating P Jalani (VPG) 4-0 (18-16, 11-6, 11-3, 11-4) and Aspati overcoming K Shreshta Reddy (GSM) 4-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-8, 11-4).

Men’s Finals:

Mohammed Ali of AVSC claimed the Men’s Singles title by defeating Trishul Mehra from HDTTA 4-2 (11-4, 10-12, 13-11, 6-11, 11-4, 11-3). Ali had earlier bested his clubmate Swarnendu 4-1 (11-3, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-8) in the semi-finals, while Mehra had a hard-fought victory over Ali Mohammed of AVSC 4-3 (11-9, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8, 6-11, 13-15, 11-7).

Youth Categories:

In the Under-13 Boys category, J A Vilohith from GSM triumphed over G Pramaan of LFA in a closely contested final, winning 3-2 (11-13, 11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 12-10). On the girls’ side, Sri Saanvi of SPARS dominated the Under-13 Girls final, defeating S Gayathri of GSM 3-0 (11-3, 15-13, 11-6).

The Under-15 Boys final saw Yashvasin of AWA secure a 3-1 victory against Dharma Sai Teja of LFHSA (6-11, 15-13, 11-4, 11-9), while in the Under-15 Girls final, it was Satya Aspati of SGUTTA who continued her impressive form, winning 3-0 against Aniyah Anand from LFHSA (11-3, 11-8, 11-7).

K Tarun from GSM took home the title in the Under-17 Boys final by defeating M Rishabh Singh of AWA 3-0 (11-2, 13-11, 14-12). In the Under-17 Girls final, K Shresta Reddy of GSM beat P Jalani of VPG 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-9).

Senior Categories:

The Under-19 Boys category had K Tarun of GSM emerge as the winner after a thrilling seven-game match against Arush Reddy of SGUTTA, with a final score of 4-3 (11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 16-14, 5-11, 11-6, 13-11). Meanwhile, in the Under-19 Girls final, Satya Aspati of SGUTTA once again showcased her prowess, defeating K Shresta Reddy of GSM 4-1 (11-4, 11-9, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8).

Team Events:

In the Inter-Institutional Men’s Team Event, Ag’s Office defeated Postal with a 3-1 scoreline. Key performances included Sunit Kundu’s win over A Umesh Kumar 3-1 (12-10, 8-11, 13-11, 11-9) and Vishal’s victory against K Sreedhar 3-0 (18-16, 12-10, 11-8). In the Women’s Team Event, Postal emerged victorious against ESIC 3-1, highlighted by Anupa’s dominant 3-0 win over Chandrika (11-5, 11-4, 11-5).

Closing Ceremony:

The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Ms. Sreeja Akula, an Olympian and World No. 21, alongside Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Khan, India’s national coach. The ceremony also featured prominent figures such as Mr. Nagender Reddy, Secretary General of TSTTA, Mr. Prakash Raju, Mentor of TSTTA, Mr. Amrulla Dastani, Vice President of TSTTA, and others. The event was a fitting conclusion to a tournament that celebrated the spirit of table tennis and showcased the burgeoning talent in Telangana.