Throwback to 2007 T20 World Cup Final: Joginder Sharma and MS Dhoni Reunite After 12 Years

The inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup marked a significant milestone in Indian cricket history, as MS Dhoni led the Indian team to its first ICC title as captain.

The victory was a pivotal moment in Dhoni’s career, cementing his legacy as a national team skipper. In a thrilling final against Pakistan, India secured a five-run victory, with Pakistan needing 13 runs in the final over with just one wicket remaining.

Dhoni’s Tactical Move and Joginder Sharma’s Heroics

In a surprising move, Dhoni entrusted the final over to pacer Joginder Sharma. The over began with a wide ball, raising tensions among Indian fans. A dot ball followed, leaving Pakistan needing 12 runs from five balls. Joginder’s next delivery was a full toss, which Misbah-ul-Haq hit straight down the ground for a six, intensifying the pressure.

With six runs required from four balls, Joginder delivered a full delivery aimed at the stumps. Misbah attempted a scoop shot over short fine leg but only managed to sky the ball, resulting in a crucial catch by Sreesanth. This catch sealed India’s victory and earned them the T20 World Cup title.

Joginder Sharma’s Retirement and Recent Reunion with Dhoni

On February 3, 2023, Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all formats of international and domestic cricket. After his T20 World Cup heroics, Joginder was appointed as a DSP in the Haryana Police, a role he continues to serve in.

In a heartwarming moment, Joginder recently took to Instagram to share a reunion with MS Dhoni after nearly 12 years. Posting a reel of their meetup, he captioned it, “It was nice to meet @mahi7781 after a very long time. The fun of meeting you after almost 12 years was different today.”

Fan Reactions: A Trip Down Memory Lane

The Instagram post triggered a wave of nostalgia among fans, who fondly recalled the iconic 2007 final. One fan commented, “Two super heroes of T20 World Cup 2007,” celebrating the pivotal roles both players played in India’s triumph.

Another fan reminisced, “People who watched the 2007 final never forget the last over against Pakistan and the incredible handling of pressure.”

A third fan highlighted Dhoni’s trust in Joginder, stating, “The last over and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s faith in you made all Indians happy that day.”

Dhoni’s Ongoing Cricket Journey

While Dhoni was last seen in action during IPL 2024, he has yet to announce his retirement from competitive cricket. Prior to the IPL 2024 opener, Dhoni passed on the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ruturaj Gaikwad, signaling a new chapter in his illustrious career.