Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely in Telangana in next 5 days

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, the Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places or at a few places over Telangana during the next seven days, the report added.

The Southwest monsoon has been weak over the state. Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the last 24 hours.