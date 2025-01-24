Tragic Death of Adivasi Woman in Tiger Attack Sparks Outrage in Kerala

Wayanad: The escalating man-animal conflict in Kerala reached a tragic new chapter as an Adivasi woman was killed in a tiger attack while collecting coffee beans near Mananthavady in Wayanad district.

The victim, identified as Radha, was the wife of a temporary Forest Watcher and had been walking towards her workplace when she was mauled by the tiger.

This tragic incident highlights the growing tensions between humans and wildlife in Kerala, particularly in areas bordering dense forest regions.

According to local reports, Radha’s body was seen being dragged for a distance by the tiger after the attack.

The victim had been dropped off by her husband on the main road near a private coffee estate before walking toward her workplace, where she met her untimely death.

Growing Concerns Over Man-Animal Conflict in Kerala

The state of Kerala has been grappling with increasing incidents of man-animal conflicts, particularly in regions that are home to vast forest areas.

The latest tiger attack on Radha adds to the long list of such incidents in recent years, fueling public concern over the safety of local residents and the conservation of wildlife.

State Minister for SC/ST Welfare, O.R. Kelu, a native of Wayanad, immediately left for the spot of the tragedy. Local authorities, including Wayanad District Panchayat President Shamsad Marikar, have confirmed the reports and expressed condolences to the family.

Marikar revealed that several witnesses had arrived at the scene and confirmed that the tiger had dragged Radha’s body before it was discovered by the authorities.

Political Debate Heats Up Over Rising Incidents of Tiger Attacks

This latest fatality has sparked political debate, with the issue of man-animal conflict becoming a major topic of discussion in Kerala’s political landscape.

A day before the attack, the Kerala Assembly was embroiled in a heated discussion on the subject, with Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to effectively address the crisis.

Satheesan pointed out that the number of man-animal conflict incidents had drastically increased over the years, with cases rising from 6,341 in 2019-2020 to an alarming 9,838 in 2023-2024.

Satheesan further criticized the government’s lack of action and announced a 10-day protest rally aimed at raising awareness about the issue.

The rally, set to begin in the hilly area of Kannur, will make its way to the state capital, Trivandrum, to highlight the plight of farmers in hill districts affected by the conflict.

Kerala Faces Mounting Pressure to Address Rising Wildlife Conflict

The rise in man-animal conflicts has been linked to several factors, including the encroachment of human settlements into wildlife habitats, the depletion of forests, and the expansion of agricultural land in forested regions.

As a result, tigers and other wildlife are increasingly coming into contact with human populations, leading to a dangerous escalation of attacks.

The government has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of these issues, with wildlife conservationists and local communities calling for urgent measures to protect both human lives and endangered species.

The recent incident underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to resolving the man-animal conflict, including better strategies for managing wildlife corridors, increased compensation for victims of wildlife attacks, and stronger enforcement of forest protection laws.