Sariska Tiger Spotted in Alwar Farmhouse Kitchen: Successfully Tranquilized by Forest Department

Jaipur: A tiger identified as ST-2402 from the Sariska Tiger Reserve caused panic in Alwar’s Raini area after it was found inside the kitchen of a farmhouse on Chilkibas Road early Friday morning.

The Forest Department managed to tranquilize the tiger after a three-hour effort, bringing an end to a tense situation.

Tiger’s Journey from Sariska to Alwar

The tiger’s presence was first detected in Dausa on January 1, where it attacked three people, creating widespread alarm among locals. Following these incidents, the tiger moved towards the Dausa-Alwar border. Forest teams closely monitored its movements over several days.

Farmhouse Intrusion and Capture

On Friday, at approximately 6 a.m., residents near Raini reported spotting the tiger inside a farmhouse kitchen. Forest Department teams, accompanied by medical personnel and tranquilization experts, arrived promptly at the scene. The tranquilization operation took about three hours, with the tiger being successfully subdued and transported to safety.

Ranger Krishna Kumar confirmed the operation’s success, noting that capturing the tiger within the farmhouse was significantly safer compared to attempting the procedure in open fields, which would have posed greater risks to both the team and the tiger.

Tracking and Monitoring Efforts

The tiger, which had been wandering outside the Sariska Tiger Reserve for months, was first spotted on January 1 near Bandikui village in Dausa. Its presence triggered panic among villagers and intensified efforts by forest officials to track and capture it.

On Wednesday, the tiger damaged a Forest Department vehicle’s glass during a pursuit, escalating concerns. Pugmarks and drone footage provided critical insights into its location, particularly around mustard fields near Raini. Forest teams from Jaipur and Sariska worked tirelessly to trace its movements, eventually leading to its capture in the farmhouse.

Medical and Tranquilization Team’s Role

A dedicated team, including Dr. Deendayal Meena from Sariska, played a crucial role in tranquilizing the tiger. The advanced medical team ensured the procedure was conducted without causing harm to the tiger or personnel involved. The successful tranquilization highlights the Forest Department’s expertise and preparedness in handling wildlife emergencies.

Community Reaction

The event drew significant attention, with a large crowd of villagers gathering near the farmhouse to witness the operation. While the presence of the tiger caused fear and anxiety, the Forest Department’s swift and professional actions reassured the local community.

Tiger Relocation Plans

The Forest Department has not yet disclosed whether the tiger will be returned to Sariska Tiger Reserve or relocated to a different habitat. Such decisions typically involve assessments of the tiger’s health, behavior, and the suitability of potential habitats to prevent future incidents of human-wildlife conflict.

Key Takeaways from the Incident