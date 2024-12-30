Tiger Sighting Sparks Panic Among Villagers in Kumram Bheem Asifabad

Kondapalli: The sighting of a tiger near an irrigation tank in Kondapalli village, located in Penchikalpet mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, has caused widespread panic among villagers.

Local farmers harvesting cotton discovered tiger pugmarks near the tank and promptly alerted the community and Forest Department officials.

Farmers Raise Safety Concerns

The farmers recorded the tiger’s pugmarks using their mobile phones and expressed fears for their safety. The incident has heightened tensions in the village, with residents reportedly living in fear of an encounter with the big cat.

Forest Officials Monitor Tiger Movement

According to Forest Department officials, the tiger likely wandered from Maharashtra in search of a new territory and is currently moving through the forests of Penchikalpet range. Authorities have urged villagers to remain cautious and avoid direct encounters with the tiger.

Officials also emphasized the need for wildlife conservation, advising residents against setting up electrified fences to protect their crops, as these pose a threat to the tiger’s life.

Safety Guidelines Issued to Villagers

To ensure safety, Forest officials provided specific guidelines:

Avoid Sudden Confrontations : Villagers are advised not to enter dense forested areas for firewood collection, cattle grazing, or other purposes.

: Villagers are advised not to enter dense forested areas for firewood collection, cattle grazing, or other purposes. Time Restrictions for Farming : Farmers are encouraged to enter their fields after 10 AM and leave by 4 PM.

: Farmers are encouraged to enter their fields after 10 AM and leave by 4 PM. Move in Groups: Cotton growers should harvest crops in groups and create noise to deter the tiger from approaching.

Past Tiger Attacks Add to Concerns

The village has a tragic history of tiger attacks. On November 29, 2020, a tribal girl, Pasula Nirmala (17), was mauled to death by a tiger while harvesting cotton in Kondapalli. Similarly, on November 11, 2020, Sidam Vignesh was killed by a tiger in Digida village, Dahegaon mandal. These incidents have amplified villagers’ apprehensions.

Forest Department Appeals for Cooperation

Forest officials are closely tracking the tiger’s movements and are working to ensure both human and wildlife safety. They urged villagers to follow safety protocols and report any sightings or unusual activity.

The tiger’s presence has undoubtedly sparked fear among the residents of Kondapalli village. However, with coordinated efforts from the Forest Department and adherence to safety measures, both human and tiger coexistence can be managed effectively.