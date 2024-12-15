Tight Security in Place for Bigg Boss Season 8 Finale at Jubilee Hills

In preparation for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 8, authorities have stepped up security in the Jubilee Hills area, with around 300 policemen being deployed at and around Annapurna Studio. The finale, where the winner will be announced later this evening, has prompted the increased security measures.

The police have taken extra precautions following last year’s incidents during the Season 7 finale when a large crowd of fans caused chaos. The situation escalated, requiring a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, which led to damage to buses and injuries to police personnel. The Season 7 winner, Pallavi Prashanth, was subsequently arrested and remanded in connection with the disturbances.

An ACP-ranked official will be overseeing the security arrangements, with assistance from the Task Force, local police, and City Armed Reserve platoons to ensure smooth and safe proceedings during the event.