Tight Security in Sandeshkhali Ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Visit

Kolkata: In preparation for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Sandeshkhali, a region of islands in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, heightened security measures have been implemented since early Monday.

This visit marks the Chief Minister’s first since the area was rocked by protests earlier this year, concerning allegations of sexual harassment and illegal land grabbing involving local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

Stringent Security Protocols for CM’s Visit

According to sources from the district police, over 700 police officers, supervised by senior police officials, have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the public event where the Chief Minister will address locals. The security perimeter includes measures around the dais where the CM will be speaking, as well as around the nearby helipad, where she will be arriving by helicopter.

Helicopter Landing Preparedness

As part of the security arrangements, a trial landing for the helicopter was conducted on Sunday, ahead of the Chief Minister’s arrival. Given the location’s remote nature, special arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and secure arrival and departure for Mamata Banerjee. These preparations reflect the government’s commitment to both safety and accessibility during the visit.

Political Significance of CM’s Visit

Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Sandeshkhali holds substantial political weight, especially considering the recent tensions in the region. Earlier this year, the area became a focal point for controversy when protests erupted, particularly among women, against the alleged actions of local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is accused of land grabbing and sexual harassment.

The district TMC leadership has gone all out to ensure a warm reception for the Chief Minister, with several large cutouts of Mamata Banerjee installed along the road between the helipad and the program venue. Supporters of the TMC have gathered in large numbers, holding posters of the Chief Minister and expressing their backing for her leadership.

Opposition Criticism and TMC’s Response

Despite the grand preparations, the Chief Minister’s visit has not been without criticism. Opposition parties have questioned the timing of her visit, suggesting that Mamata Banerjee would not have come to Sandeshkhali if TMC candidates had not secured victories in Basirhat Lok Sabha and subsequent by-polls at the Haroa Assembly constituency. The opposition claims that the Chief Minister’s visit is driven by political calculations rather than genuine concern for the issues at hand.

In response to these allegations, State Fire Services Minister Sujit Basu, who is accompanying Mamata Banerjee on the visit, defended the trip. He stated that the Chief Minister’s visit was part of her commitment to honor promises made to the people of Sandeshkhali.

The Sandeshkhali Crisis: A Timeline of Events

Sandeshkhali first made headlines in January 2024 when Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, accompanied by Central Armed Forces Personnel (CAPF), attempted a raid on the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with a high-profile ration distribution scam. The ensuing protests, especially from women whose lands were allegedly taken by Shahjahan and his associates, led to widespread unrest in the region. The protests highlighted long-standing grievances related to land disputes and corruption, and quickly escalated into a significant local crisis.

Following months of tension, Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on February 29, 2024, after evading police capture for over two months. He is currently in judicial custody, and his arrest has further fueled local anger over the alleged illegal practices in the area.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Mamata Banerjee’s Visit

The outcome of Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Sandeshkhali could have far-reaching consequences for the political landscape in North 24 Parganas. With tensions still high due to the land grabbing allegations and the scandal involving Sheikh Shahjahan, her visit may be seen as a crucial moment to address the grievances of the local population and strengthen the TMC’s presence in the region.

Supporters hope the Chief Minister’s intervention will bring relief to those affected by the land disputes, while critics argue that the visit is more about securing political leverage than resolving the issues at hand.

As Sandeshkhali remains under tight security ahead of the Chief Minister’s arrival, all eyes will be on the developments of her visit and the ongoing political drama surrounding the region.