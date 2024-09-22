Telangana

Tirumala Laddu Incident Shocks Devotees

A shocking incident occurred when a devotee, Donthu Padmavati, who recently visited Tirumala with her relatives, discovered an unexpected item in the sacred Tirumala laddu.

Tirumala Laddu Incident Shocks Devotees

Khammam – A shocking incident occurred when a devotee, Donthu Padmavati, who recently visited Tirumala with her relatives, discovered an unexpected item in the sacred Tirumala laddu. After offering prayers and receiving the famous laddu as prasad, Padmavati opened the packet only to find a gutkha pouch and pieces of chewing tobacco mixed in with the sweet.

This unsettling discovery has raised serious concerns about the purity and handling of the prasadam, which is revered by countless devotees. Padmavati expressed her shock and disappointment, emphasizing that such incidents can tarnish the sanctity of offerings from the temple.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter to ensure that stringent measures are in place to prevent such occurrences in the future. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance in maintaining the sanctity of religious practices and offerings.

