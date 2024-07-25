TMREIS hails CM for giving huge allocation for Minority Welfare

Hyderabad: Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, Vice-Chairman & President, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society today expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana for liberally allocating sufficient budget for the Financial Year 2024- 25.

It is pertinent to note that, the Government of Telangana has allocated Rs 3003 crore towards Minorities Welfare, whereas, the Government of India allocated only Rs 3183 crore towards Minorities Welfare for entire India.

If we add the Minority Budget of Congress-ruled States like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, it will be three times the Budget of Central Government for Minorities.

He also said the Budget estimate for the Union Minority Ministry remains almost unchanged with marginal increase for a couple of schemes and programmes.

The budget allocation for the Ministry has been increased from Rs 3,097.60 crore in the Financial year 2023-24 to Rs 3,183.24 crore for the Financial Year 2024-25.