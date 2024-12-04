Business

Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

Mohammed Yousuf4 December 2024 - 18:20
Gold prices witnessed a slight uptick today across India, while silver rates remained steady. The price of 24-carat gold stands at ₹7,796.3 per gram, reflecting a ₹450 rise, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹7,148.3 per gram, increasing by ₹420. Over the past week, the 24-carat gold price fell by 0.6%, but it gained 2.88% over the last month.

Gold Rates Across North Indian Cities

  • Delhi: ₹77,963/10 grams (down from ₹78,163 yesterday)
  • Jaipur: ₹77,956/10 grams (down from ₹78,156 yesterday)
  • Lucknow: ₹77,979/10 grams (down from ₹78,179 yesterday)
  • Chandigarh: ₹77,972/10 grams (down from ₹78,172 yesterday)
  • Amritsar: ₹77,990/10 grams (down from ₹78,190 yesterday)

Silver Rates in North Indian Cities

The price of silver remained unchanged at ₹94,000/kg across India. Here’s a look at the city-wise rates:

  • Delhi: ₹94,000/kg (down from ₹94,500 yesterday)
  • Jaipur: ₹94,400/kg (down from ₹94,900 yesterday)
  • Lucknow: ₹94,900/kg (down from ₹95,400 yesterday)
  • Chandigarh: ₹93,400/kg (down from ₹93,900 yesterday)

Gold Prices by City in India

Below is a comparison of 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices across major cities:

City22 Carat (₹/10g)24 Carat (₹/10g)
Ahmedabad70,77075,430
Bangalore71,05075,770
Chennai71,22075,930
Hyderabad71,49076,130
Mumbai72,18076,890
Delhi72,70077,450

The fluctuating prices of gold and silver reflect ongoing trends in the global market. Investors and consumers are advised to keep track of the prices to make informed purchasing decisions.

