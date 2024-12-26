Tollywood Delegation Meets Telangana CM Amid Stampede Controversy

Telugu film industry representatives meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy following the Sandhya Theatre stampede during Pushpa 2. Key issues, including ticket pricing and safety, were discussed.

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Telugu film industry held a crucial meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday following the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident claimed the life of a woman, Revathi, and left her son critically injured.

Key Highlights of the Meeting:

The delegation included prominent figures such as producer Allu Aravind, actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Nithiin, Varun Tej, and directors Trivikram Srinivas, Harish Shankar, and Anil Ravipudi.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences over the incident and emphasized the need for law and order during movie events.

The CM urged celebrities to take greater responsibility in managing fan interactions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Discussions and Outcomes:

Ticket Pricing Policy:

The CM assured the government that it would support the film industry while prioritizing public safety. Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy proposed restricting ticket price hikes to films showcasing historical and anti-drug themes, potentially impacting upcoming Sankranti releases. Support for Victims:

Allu Arjun, Mythri Movies, and director Sukumar donated ₹ two crores to Revathi’s family. Producer Dil Raju handed over the amount to ensure the family’s future. Government Collaboration:

The meeting, facilitated by the Telangana State Film Development Corporation, also saw participation from Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior officials.

Broader Implications:

This discussion is pivotal for Tollywood as the industry grapples with balancing fan enthusiasm and public safety during significant film releases. The government’s emphasis on safety protocols and controlled events will shape future releases, particularly high-profile movies like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj.

The CM reassured the delegation of the government’s support, urging collective efforts to prevent such incidents and ensure the well-being of fans and communities involved.