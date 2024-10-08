Tollywood Stars Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Head to Nampally Court

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, renowned Tollywood actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya were spotted heading to Nampally Court today. The father-son duo, who are widely recognized for their hit films and stellar performances in the Telugu film industry, were seen leaving their residence early this morning to make their way to the court.

While the exact reason for their court appearance is yet to be disclosed, speculation is rife among fans and media. Some sources suggest that the matter could be related to a legal dispute or a personal issue requiring their presence at the court. However, neither the actors nor their representatives have made any official statements regarding the purpose of their visit.

In a surprising turn of events, renowned Tollywood actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya were spotted heading to Nampally Court today. pic.twitter.com/U6gF1jtGHk — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 8, 2024

Fans and onlookers gathered in large numbers outside the court, hoping to catch a glimpse of the two stars. Both Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya have enjoyed massive popularity and are known for maintaining a low profile when it comes to personal matters. This unexpected court visit has raised curiosity among their admirers.

As the story develops, further details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the actors’ court appearance. Meanwhile, the media and fans are eagerly awaiting any official updates from the Akkineni family.